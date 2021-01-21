Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,662 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 35,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

