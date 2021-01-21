Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,968 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

SYY opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

