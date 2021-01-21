Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $74,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

