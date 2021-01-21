Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Eaton stock opened at $125.98 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

