Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 24,376 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

