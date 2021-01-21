Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,067 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

