Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,253 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

