Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,417 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 891,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

