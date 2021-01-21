Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes $20.26 Million Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 609,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $33.06 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

