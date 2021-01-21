MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 6.2% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.41. 3,876,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,300,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get MannKind alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $793.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MannKind by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MannKind by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.