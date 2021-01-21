MANTRA DAO Price Hits $0.0850 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and $6.16 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

