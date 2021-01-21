Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGDPF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

