Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 50,389,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 63,995,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.