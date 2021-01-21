Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62. 507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Marimaca Copper in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

