MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.59

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 332571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of research firms have commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $953.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

