MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.59

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 332571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.
A number of research firms have commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $953.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
