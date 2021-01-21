Marlin Business Services (MRLN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.