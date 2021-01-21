Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.89

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $12.25. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 42,182 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)
Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.
