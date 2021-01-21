Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.89

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $12.25. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 42,182 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.