Maro (MARO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.06 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $3.06 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 922,462,806 coins and its circulating supply is 465,437,650 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

