Marscoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $1,905.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marscoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 135.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Marscoin

Marscoin (CRYPTO:MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

