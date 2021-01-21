Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

