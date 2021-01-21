MarteXcoin (MXT) Trading Up 465% This Week

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 96.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $42,035.08 and approximately $109.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 465% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004051 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,710,132 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.