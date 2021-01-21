Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $15.40. Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 182,558 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$966.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

