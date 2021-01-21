Martkist Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Martkist has a market capitalization of $58,091.69 and $5,243.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Martkist has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Martkist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007595 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007187 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 15,118,954 coins and its circulating supply is 14,930,954 coins. The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Buying and Selling Martkist

