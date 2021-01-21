Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 11,570,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.