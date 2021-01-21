Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 11,570,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
