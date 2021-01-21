Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Tops $741,408.38 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 169.3% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $741,408.38 and $144,307.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03753915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 121.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

