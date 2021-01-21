Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,599. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.52. The company has a market cap of $334.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

