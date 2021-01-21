Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.

MA traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.00. 52,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,599. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.99 and a 200 day moving average of $330.52. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

