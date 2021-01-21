Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $334.91 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.99 and its 200 day moving average is $330.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.