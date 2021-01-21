Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.85. 4,255,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,956,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

