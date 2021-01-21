Mathes Company Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

