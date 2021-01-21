Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.44

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $31.55. Matthews International shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 86,784 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MATW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $996.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Matthews International by 723.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.