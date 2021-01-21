Maverick Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,796.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $350,147.89 and approximately $3,796.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00300250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071679 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070766 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

