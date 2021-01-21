Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Up 1.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 12,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 48,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

