Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.24 and last traded at $51.08. 2,305,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,017,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

