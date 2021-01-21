MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce sales of $190.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $193.22 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $70.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $474.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $761.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357 in the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MaxLinear by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

