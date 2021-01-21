Mcashchain Trading 38.7% Lower This Week (MCASH)

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Mcashchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $623,171.37 and $966.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00125394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00067705 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Mcashchain Coin Profile