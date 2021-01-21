McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MKC opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

