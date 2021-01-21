McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

