McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.29

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.53. 2,620,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.88 and a 200 day moving average of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

