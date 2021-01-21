McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $214.59. 50,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

