McDonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $213.63 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.81.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.
About McDonald’s
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
