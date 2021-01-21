MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 37,233 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

