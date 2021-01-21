MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,843 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

