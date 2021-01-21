Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 8,690 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

NYSE:XOM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

