Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.11. 7,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D stem cell printing technology for cell based meat production. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

