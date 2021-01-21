Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci Sells 60,000 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $2,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 744,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02.

MDLA remained flat at $$39.55 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.