Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.59

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.49. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2,439 shares changing hands.

MFCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

