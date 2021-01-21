MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $5.72. MediciNova shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 222,240 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth $154,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

