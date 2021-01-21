Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

