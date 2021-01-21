Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0305 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $31.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00434922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,385,859 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

